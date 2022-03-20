Sign up
Photo 2967
Snowshoes
This was taken last week just before we headed out on our snowshoe.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of our visiting Fox.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
Tags
snowshoes
,
faffing
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful image!
March 20th, 2022
