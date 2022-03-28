Previous
Donna by radiogirl
Photo 2975

Donna

I loved Donna’s colourful jacket against the snowy background! I’m lucky the ladies in our snowshoe group are very obliging when I ask them to stop so I can take a photo!

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
Suzanne ace
A really well composed portrait. I love the colours against the snowy background. Her white headband is a linking of the colourful and the monochromatic!

March 28th, 2022  
Milanie ace
So nicely composed and so colorful - nice dof
March 28th, 2022  
Lin ace
A wonderful winter portrait - a must fav
March 28th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
❤️ those trees
March 29th, 2022  
