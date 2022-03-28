Sign up
Photo 2975
Donna
I loved Donna’s colourful jacket against the snowy background! I’m lucky the ladies in our snowshoe group are very obliging when I ask them to stop so I can take a photo!
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
4
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
friend
,
snowshoe
Suzanne
ace
A really well composed portrait. I love the colours against the snowy background. Her white headband is a linking of the colourful and the monochromatic!
Favourite
March 28th, 2022
Milanie
ace
So nicely composed and so colorful - nice dof
March 28th, 2022
Lin
ace
A wonderful winter portrait - a must fav
March 28th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
❤️ those trees
March 29th, 2022
