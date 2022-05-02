Sign up
Photo 3010
Iceberg
The wind is pushing the ice up onto the shoreline, with these mild temperatures the ice will be disappearing soon!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the "Receding Ice", much appreciated. Looking forward to the ice leaving so we can get out in our canoe!
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
0
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking forward...
3052
photos
256
followers
138
following
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
Tags
ice
,
reflections
,
lake
