Hiking by radiogirl
Photo 3011

Hiking

It was a little muddy during our last hike so we had to do some dancing to get over the boards!
I processed this in my Pipcamera app.
The lady in the blue jacket is turning 79 today, she’s amazing!

3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Corinne C ace
So creative!
May 4th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
You need to get some husbands to repair those boards before someone gets hurt
May 4th, 2022  
