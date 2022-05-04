Sign up
Photo 3012
Male Downy woodpecker
It was fun to watch the male and female downy woodpecker take turns at the feeder, first the male then the female showed up.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
1
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
3054
photos
255
followers
138
following
825% complete
View this month »
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th May 2022 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
downy
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great capture of this woodpecker!
May 5th, 2022
