Previous
Photo 3835
Maple Tree
While walking along the waterfront I saw this tree with beautiful colours, I love fall!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
3
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
8
3
3
main- album
iPhone 13 Pro
22nd October 2024 8:51am
tree
leaves
park
autumn
maple
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful fall photo...That bench is very inviting.
October 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A romantic scene
October 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful scene and what a tree!
October 27th, 2024
