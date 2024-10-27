Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3836
Maple Leaves
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3955
photos
220
followers
122
following
1050% complete
View this month »
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th October 2024 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
maple
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely range of red and gold. Haven't the colours been just spectacular this year?
October 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very nice colour mix
October 27th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful image
October 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful rich and mellow colours !
October 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close