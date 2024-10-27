Previous
Maple Leaves by radiogirl
Photo 3836

Maple Leaves

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1050% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely range of red and gold. Haven't the colours been just spectacular this year?
October 27th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
very nice colour mix
October 27th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful image
October 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful rich and mellow colours !
October 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise