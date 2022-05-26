Sign up
Photo 3034
Bleeding Heart
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd May 2022 6:54am
plant
garden
Krista Marson
ace
these flowers always remind me of my mom. She loved growing these in Wisconsin.
May 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture
May 26th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful capture. We have a renegade one that has appeared in our hedge.
May 26th, 2022
