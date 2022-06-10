Previous
Lake View by radiogirl
Photo 3049

Lake View

I bike by here often and love this creek that flows into the lake!

Thanks for stopping by..,…happy weekend!
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

ace
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful slow shutter shot
June 11th, 2022  
