Painting and Orchid sprig by radiogirl
Photo 3090

Painting and Orchid sprig

I was trying to tie up a heavy sprig of orchid blooms and it broke off so now they are sitting pretty in a vase with water!￼￼￼

Happy Friday everyone
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

@radiogirl
