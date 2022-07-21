Sign up
Photo 3089
Lilies
Love ❤️ the dramatic sky against the lilies in my backyard!
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
2
1
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
21st July 2022 4:43pm
sky
backyard
lilies
Milanie
ace
Very nicely composed
July 21st, 2022
Linda Godwin
They really stand out well against that sky!
July 21st, 2022
