Lilies by radiogirl
Photo 3089

Lilies

Love ❤️ the dramatic sky against the lilies in my backyard!

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Milanie ace
Very nicely composed
July 21st, 2022  
Linda Godwin
They really stand out well against that sky!
July 21st, 2022  
