Photo 3115
Garden Dahlia
I took this in my mother’s garden, one of my favourite plants.
Thanks you for your comments and faves on yesterday‘s photo of the “woodpile” much appreciated
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
flower
bokeh
dahlia
Corinne C
ace
This is a glorious plant with gorgeous flowers.
August 16th, 2022
