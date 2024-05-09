Sign up
Previous
Photo 3674
Speeding Away
I saw this bicycle decoration in front of our local pharmacy and I had to have a little play with it!
Thank you for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
4
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3791
photos
231
followers
127
following
Tags
bicycle
Linda Godwin
So cool! I like the panning effect!
May 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! and a great faffing for effect ! fav
May 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
fab
May 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great effect & what a lovely bike!
May 9th, 2024
