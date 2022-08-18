Previous
Spiderweb by radiogirl
Photo 3117

Spiderweb

I found this spiderweb 🕸 while out for a hike the other day. I like how it is highlighted against the dark background.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of my mother’s Dahlia I processed.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Babs ace
What a fabulous web, the spider has been busy creating this
August 18th, 2022  
