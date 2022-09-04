Sign up
Photo 3134
Plums
The Fruits are ripening in our backyard right now!
Thanks for stopping by, your comments and favs are always appreciated’
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
backyard
,
plums
Suzanne
ace
Delicious
September 4th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
They look yummy!
September 5th, 2022
