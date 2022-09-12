Previous
Sunflower Field by radiogirl
Sunflower Field

There was only 2 of us biking this morning and when we came across this sunflower field I just had to take a photo!
Can you find my friend (Kathy),
yes 2 Kathy‘s! Lol
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Islandgirl

Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Corinne C ace
First, this is a great composition, then the sun flowers make it so happy and finally your friend hidden in there makes it so fun. A wonderful picture!
September 12th, 2022  
