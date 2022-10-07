Sign up
Photo 3167
Fall Colours
Beautiful colours in the forest right now!
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3216
photos
243
followers
134
following
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
Tags
colours
fall
hiking
Shutterbug
ace
It’s like a beautiful quilt. I like your capture of the light on those leaves.
October 9th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture!
October 9th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
October 9th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Beautiful colours
October 9th, 2022
KWind
ace
Love the colours.
October 9th, 2022
