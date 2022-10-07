Previous
Fall Colours by radiogirl
Photo 3167

Fall Colours

Beautiful colours in the forest right now!
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Shutterbug ace
It’s like a beautiful quilt. I like your capture of the light on those leaves.
October 9th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture!
October 9th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
October 9th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Beautiful colours
October 9th, 2022  
KWind ace
Love the colours.
October 9th, 2022  
