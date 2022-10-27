Previous
Bridge and Mill by radiogirl
Photo 3187

Bridge and Mill

Another one from my trip to Ottawa, it was a lovely visit with my sisters!
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Corinne C ace
Great sequel of your low POV series!
October 27th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov and a lovely shot of this rather haunting scene with the derelict millhouse by the stream! fav
October 27th, 2022  
