Photo 3233
Waterfalls
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
5
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3284
photos
240
followers
137
following
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
waterfall
,
longexposure
Lois
ace
Wonderful motion captured!
December 15th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Your slow shutter has made them look very powerful. Great image
December 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such powerful falls
December 15th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantastic image!
December 16th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
December 16th, 2022
