Photo 3307
I woke up to a snowy backyard!
We got 20 cm of snow last night, thank goodness it’s already melting!
26th March 2023
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
*lynn
ace
so much beautiful snow!
March 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful pic! We also had snow but less than an inch and everything is melting today.
March 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful winters shot
March 26th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
What a lovely snowy scene.
March 26th, 2023
