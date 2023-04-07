Previous
Morning Dove by radiogirl
Morning Dove

This morning dove has been hanging around our backyard all day! What a sweetie!
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Corinne C ace
Such a sweet face. A great portrait!
April 8th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful Close up!
April 8th, 2023  
