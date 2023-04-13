Sign up
Photo 3321
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
The girls are always willing to pose for a photo, here I used my trusty selfie stick and ran into the photo! Lol
In case you wanted to know this isn't a jail, it's a testing laboratory!
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
8
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3404
photos
240
followers
133
following
8
8
1
main- album
iPhone 13 Pro
12th April 2023 10:31am
Public
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely line-up, so good you are in front and not behind the bars !! ha !!
April 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice for you to get in the shot too!
April 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great group portrait and the reflection is fun!
April 13th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Did you line up the jackets to get the colour balance or was that just chance? Looks good.
April 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A wonderful candid of all
April 13th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
@beryl
Haha that's for sure, this is a testing laboratory! lol
April 13th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
@ankers70
No I can't take credit for the colour balance! lol
April 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
April 14th, 2023
