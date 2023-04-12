Previous
Stones by radiogirl
Photo 3320

Stones

While out walking I came across this old stone fence and this stone flower pot, I really liked the stones!
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Cathy
What a neat find! I’ve never seen a stone pot like that!
April 12th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Cool find!
April 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
