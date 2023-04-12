Sign up
Photo 3320
Stones
While out walking I came across this old stone fence and this stone flower pot, I really liked the stones!
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3403
photos
240
followers
133
following
Tags
snow
,
stones
Cathy
What a neat find! I’ve never seen a stone pot like that!
April 12th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Cool find!
April 12th, 2023
