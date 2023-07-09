Sign up
Photo 3407
Morning on the Boat
The lake was calm and the day was hot (29C) so we went for a boat ride and swim!
We were anchored on the lake and this was the view behind us.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
3
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3490
photos
234
followers
131
following
933% complete
View this month »
water
,
clouds
,
lake
Dawn
ace
So lovely and calm for you , hope you don't mind constructive input Kathy , your horizon is out . Someone pointed this out to me many yrs ago which I was so grateful for 😊
July 10th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice rays
July 10th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks like a perfect day!
July 10th, 2023
