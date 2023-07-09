Previous
Morning on the Boat by radiogirl
Morning on the Boat

The lake was calm and the day was hot (29C) so we went for a boat ride and swim!
We were anchored on the lake and this was the view behind us.
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Dawn ace
So lovely and calm for you , hope you don’t mind constructive input Kathy , your horizon is out . Someone pointed this out to me many yrs ago which I was so grateful for 😊
July 10th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice rays
July 10th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks like a perfect day!
July 10th, 2023  
