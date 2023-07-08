Sign up
Photo 3406
On the Dock
This is the Crab shack at our marina it's where people go to prepare their meals, they have barbeques and hot plates available and a great place to get together.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3489
photos
234
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th July 2023 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
canada
,
marina
,
dock
Corinne C
Welcoming building.
July 8th, 2023
