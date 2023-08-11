Previous
Limestone Rocks by radiogirl
Limestone Rocks

These limestone rocks sit along the shoreline where I was biking this morning.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Islandgirl

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful textures - it does look rather like an owl looking out to sea!!
August 12th, 2023  
