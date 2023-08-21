Previous
Sunflower field with my sister by radiogirl
Sunflower field with my sister

21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
August 21st, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful portrait
August 21st, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Love the vibrant colours.
August 21st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
That's a precious portrait
August 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous portrait!

Thanks so much for your kind words yesterday. It is very much appreciated.
August 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super portrait
August 21st, 2023  
