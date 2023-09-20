Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3477
Reflections taken from the Canoe
My hubby and I were out for a paddle this morning, it was nice and calm so there were many reflections!
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3561
photos
233
followers
130
following
952% complete
View this month »
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
reflections
,
faffing
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super reflections - makes me feel quite dizzy!
September 20th, 2023
Linda Godwin
very cool!
September 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great reflection!
September 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close