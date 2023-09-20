Previous
Reflections taken from the Canoe by radiogirl
Photo 3477

Reflections taken from the Canoe

My hubby and I were out for a paddle this morning, it was nice and calm so there were many reflections!
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super reflections - makes me feel quite dizzy!
September 20th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
very cool!
September 20th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great reflection!
September 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise