Previous
Photo 3480
Happy Fall to those in the Northern Hemisphere
Our leaves are starting to change colours!
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
3
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3564
photos
234
followers
130
following
953% complete
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th September 2023 10:26am
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaves
,
maple
Corinne C
ace
Happy Fall!
Wonderful leaves!
September 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful time in nature as the leaves change colour ! - A wonderful find and capture! fav
September 23rd, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Happy fall from southern Hemisphere.
September 23rd, 2023
