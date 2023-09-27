Sign up
Previous
Photo 3484
Hikers
This is from yesterday’s hike, there were eight of us hiking. The fall colours are awesome!
More fall colours to come!
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
1
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3568
photos
234
followers
130
following
954% complete
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th September 2023 9:48am
Privacy
Public
Tags
hikers
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Taffy
ace
Love this!
September 27th, 2023
