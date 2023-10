Mural

Love this mural of the history of the Silver rush in Cobalt.

The Cobalt silver rush was a silver rush in Ontario, Canada that began in 1903 when huge veins of silver were discovered by workers on the Temiskaming and Northern Ontario Railway (T&NO) near the Mile 103 post. By 1905 a full-scale silver rush was underway, and the town of Cobalt, Ontario sprang up to serve as its hub. (Wikipedia)!

Myself and Frankie biked here 16kms (10miles), I thought the mural made a great backdrop for our photo!