Photo 3521
Downy Woodpecker
The Downy is the smallest of the woodpeckers, we get all sizes at the
Feeder! He was enjoying the Suet I put out for them!
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3605
photos
238
followers
130
following
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th November 2023 3:19pm
woodpecker
,
downy
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic
November 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super shot of this beautiful little bird ! fav
November 7th, 2023
