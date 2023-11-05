Previous
Downy Woodpecker by radiogirl
Photo 3521

Downy Woodpecker

The Downy is the smallest of the woodpeckers, we get all sizes at the
Feeder! He was enjoying the Suet I put out for them!
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Islandgirl

@radiogirl
My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Christine Sztukowski
Fantastic
November 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A super shot of this beautiful little bird ! fav
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
