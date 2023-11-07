Previous
Foxy 🦊 by radiogirl
Foxy 🦊

I was playing around with the Pipcamera app with a photo I had taken of our resident fox 🦊 statue!
This statue always surprises people when they come into our backyard and see a fox staring at them! Lol
7th November 2023

