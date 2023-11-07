Sign up
Photo 3523
Foxy 🦊
I was playing around with the Pipcamera app with a photo I had taken of our resident fox 🦊 statue!
This statue always surprises people when they come into our backyard and see a fox staring at them! Lol
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
Tags
fox
app
pipcamera
