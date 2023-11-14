Sign up
Previous
Photo 3530
Headframe
This was taken during our walk last week in front of a Headframe, with the girls!
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
4
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
snow
,
headframe
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. What were the mining?
November 15th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
@johnfalconer
It was a silver mine, it was in operation from 1906 to 1953 after producing 2,500.000 oz. of silver and 40,000lbs of cobalt from two shafts the deepest being 538 feet. The site is currently a tourist attraction.
November 15th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific backdrop for your fun group!
November 15th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice adventure
November 15th, 2023
