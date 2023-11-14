Previous
Headframe by radiogirl
This was taken during our walk last week in front of a Headframe, with the girls!
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
John Falconer ace
Great shot. What were the mining?
November 15th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
@johnfalconer It was a silver mine, it was in operation from 1906 to 1953 after producing 2,500.000 oz. of silver and 40,000lbs of cobalt from two shafts the deepest being 538 feet. The site is currently a tourist attraction.
November 15th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific backdrop for your fun group!
November 15th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice adventure
November 15th, 2023  
