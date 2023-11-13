Sign up
Previous
Photo 3529
Rock Carving
Another rock carving from our walk last week, this is a driller.
This is the rock carving I posted a few days ago:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2023-11-10
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3613
photos
239
followers
130
following
966% complete
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
Views
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th November 2023 10:49am
Tags
driller
,
rock-carving
