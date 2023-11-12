Sign up
Photo 3528
Good Morning
When I woke up and looked outside I could see the sun trying to peek through the clouds, so I put my winter coat over top of my pj’s and headed out to take this photo!
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
5
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3612
photos
238
followers
130
following
966% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th November 2023 7:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely morning
November 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh! what a beautiful morning- so glad you ventured out to capture and share this - fav
November 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture and great way to start the day.
November 12th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
Lovely way to start your day!
November 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Stunning sunrise! What a treat to have this view so close to home!
November 12th, 2023
