Good Morning by radiogirl
Good Morning

When I woke up and looked outside I could see the sun trying to peek through the clouds, so I put my winter coat over top of my pj’s and headed out to take this photo!
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely morning
November 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh! what a beautiful morning- so glad you ventured out to capture and share this - fav
November 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and great way to start the day.
November 12th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
Lovely way to start your day!
November 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Stunning sunrise! What a treat to have this view so close to home!
November 12th, 2023  
