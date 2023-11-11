Previous
My Grandfather by radiogirl
My Grandfather

So thankful for his service, these banners are displayed along our downtown area.
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
John Falconer ace
Nice capture.
November 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
How proud of him you must be!
November 11th, 2023  
