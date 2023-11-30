Sign up
Previous
Photo 3546
Can you see the 3 monkeys?
This was taken on our morning walk, it looked like a great place to hide in the snow.! Lol
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate your comments and favs.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
snow
,
walk
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha great fun shot,
November 30th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I see you, love this capture
November 30th, 2023
KV
ace
Awesome fun.
November 30th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Cute capture :).
November 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Super fun shot!
December 1st, 2023
