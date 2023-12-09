Previous
Frozen by radiogirl
Photo 3555

Frozen

This was taken on our hike up Devil’s Rock!
A small waterfalls with me peeking around the corner of the bush!
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a great photo! It looks rather cold!
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise