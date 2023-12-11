Previous
Squirrel by radiogirl
Photo 3556

Squirrel

I had just put out bird seed and this little piggy was eating it all before the birds could get at it!

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
974% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture!
December 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Must be a cousin to the one visiting my garden ! Sweet shot ! fav
December 11th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
December 11th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
A very cute piggy.
December 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise