The Grinch by radiogirl
The Grinch

I was out for a walk and spotted this Christmas decoration!
Only a dusting of snow in some places, and after this weekend’s mild weather you will be able to see the grass again.
We just might have a green Christmas!
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Carole Sandford ace
That little dusting is just enough to make the image Christmassy.
December 22nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
I love this! We used to read The Grinch story to our children every Christmas Eve, now they read it to their children!
December 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cute
December 22nd, 2023  
Beverley ace
Such fun
December 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Whatever the weather - enjoy your Christmas xx
December 22nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
December 22nd, 2023  
