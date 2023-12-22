Sign up
Previous
Photo 3564
The Grinch
I was out for a walk and spotted this Christmas decoration!
Only a dusting of snow in some places, and after this weekend’s mild weather you will be able to see the grass again.
We just might have a green Christmas!
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
6
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3648
photos
237
followers
129
following
976% complete
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2023 12:33pm
christmas
,
grinch
Carole Sandford
ace
That little dusting is just enough to make the image Christmassy.
December 22nd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
I love this! We used to read The Grinch story to our children every Christmas Eve, now they read it to their children!
December 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cute
December 22nd, 2023
Beverley
ace
Such fun
December 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Whatever the weather - enjoy your Christmas xx
December 22nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
December 22nd, 2023
