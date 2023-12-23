Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3565
Polar Bear
A new decoration for our tree that my hubby bought, the white really pops under the Christmas tree. Gracie is very curious about this Bear, I’m trying to get photo of the two of them, but she doesn’t like her photo taken! Lol
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3649
photos
237
followers
129
following
976% complete
View this month »
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2023 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bear
,
polar
,
christmastree.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close