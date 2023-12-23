Previous
Polar Bear by radiogirl
Polar Bear

A new decoration for our tree that my hubby bought, the white really pops under the Christmas tree. Gracie is very curious about this Bear, I’m trying to get photo of the two of them, but she doesn’t like her photo taken! Lol
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

