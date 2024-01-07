Sign up
Previous
Photo 3580
Water, Ice and Boulder
Taken on our latest hike, I love to see the water,ice and snow.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
4
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3664
photos
238
followers
130
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th January 2024 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
water
,
trees
Corinne C
ace
An amazing sight! You are so brave hiking when it's so cold (I'm a French southerner :-))
January 7th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A great scene of winter!
January 8th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful winter scene!
January 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love it
January 8th, 2024
