Water, Ice and Boulder by radiogirl
Water, Ice and Boulder

Taken on our latest hike, I love to see the water,ice and snow.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Corinne C ace
An amazing sight! You are so brave hiking when it's so cold (I'm a French southerner :-))
January 7th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A great scene of winter!
January 8th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful winter scene!
January 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love it
January 8th, 2024  
