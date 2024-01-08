Previous
Water and Ice by radiogirl
Water and Ice

Our hike brought us around by the river where there was ice and water flowing!
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Islandgirl

@radiogirl
Corinne C
Wonderful winter scene.
January 8th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Oh that looks cold!
January 8th, 2024  
Beverley
Cold and amazing…
January 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
January 8th, 2024  
