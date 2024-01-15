Previous
Doing Yoga on the Trail! by radiogirl
Photo 3588

This is the warrior pose, a hike from last week. 12kms and we climbed 255feet so one of our longer hikes, I was tired after that one! lol
These ladies know how to have fun! Lol
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
January 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful line up. You know how to have fun and to share it with us on 365!
January 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
You do have fun, you have got quite a gang today.
January 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Way to go
January 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
