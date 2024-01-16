Sign up
Previous
Photo 3589
We stopped for a coffee at McDonalds
We walked out to McDonald’s and had a coffee, then walked home for a total of
8 kms in windy cold weather!
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3673
photos
238
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th January 2024 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mcdonalds
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Lesley
ace
Very brave
January 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Brr that looks cold
January 17th, 2024
