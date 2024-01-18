Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3591
Disarray
Our lake is finally frozen, I like how these snow covered rocks along the shoreline lead your eye out to the island where the sun is starting to rise!
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3675
photos
238
followers
131
following
983% complete
View this month »
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th January 2024 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
rocks
,
lake
,
island
,
frozen
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pov. - love the ruggedness of the shore-line boulders snuggly covered with the snow ! The great expanse of the lake iced over, All blue and cold with the little glimmer of the sun rise ! - fav
January 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close