Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by radiogirl
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

This morning we headed out with our snowshoes, but didn’t need them on the packed trails. It was very mild for January 0°C(32F), if it keeps melting like this, we won’t be able to snowshoe till we get more snow! The next few weeks look mild!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Lou Ann ace
Y’all are just amazing!
January 25th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Looks like you had great fun
January 25th, 2024  
FBailey ace
Such a happy group, despite the melting snow!
January 25th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lot of fun
January 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely to see the comparison in our weather. 32 F (0 C) where you are and 33 C (90 F) where we are today and it isn't even 9.30 am yet.
January 25th, 2024  
Milanie ace
What terrific exercise - and such a fun looking group
January 25th, 2024  
