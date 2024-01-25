Sign up
Previous
Photo 3597
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
This morning we headed out with our snowshoes, but didn’t need them on the packed trails. It was very mild for January 0°C(32F), if it keeps melting like this, we won’t be able to snowshoe till we get more snow! The next few weeks look mild!
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th January 2024 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Lou Ann
ace
Y’all are just amazing!
January 25th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Looks like you had great fun
January 25th, 2024
FBailey
ace
Such a happy group, despite the melting snow!
January 25th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A lot of fun
January 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely to see the comparison in our weather. 32 F (0 C) where you are and 33 C (90 F) where we are today and it isn't even 9.30 am yet.
January 25th, 2024
Milanie
ace
What terrific exercise - and such a fun looking group
January 25th, 2024
