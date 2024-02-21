Sign up
Previous
Photo 3624
Devil’s Rock. FOR-21
Looking down the lake on a snowy day!
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
4
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
for2024
,
devilsrock
Corinne
ace
Spectacular !
February 21st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nearly a blizzard! Love this view.
February 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw! such a stunning sight ! - great tones , textures , mistiness ,
February 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome capture
February 21st, 2024
