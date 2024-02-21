Previous
Devil’s Rock. FOR-21 by radiogirl
Devil’s Rock. FOR-21

Looking down the lake on a snowy day!
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Islandgirl

@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Corinne ace
Spectacular !
February 21st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nearly a blizzard! Love this view.
February 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! such a stunning sight ! - great tones , textures , mistiness ,
February 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome capture
February 21st, 2024  
