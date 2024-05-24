Previous
Girls Just want to have Fun by radiogirl
Girls Just want to have Fun

Five of us out for a 20 km ride the other day!

Thank you so much for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of the flower moon!
Corinne C ace
A great group pic with nice colors!
May 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fun, bright and cheerfully clad ladies - a great group phot when going on a bike-ride ! fav
May 24th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
What a brightly clad and fit looking group!
May 24th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
You girls are always dressed it such fun, colorful outfits. Great group shot...
May 24th, 2024  
